iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EEMA opened at $65.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $90.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement
