iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 11.14% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $47,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter worth $925,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

THD stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28.

