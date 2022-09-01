iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 186,458 shares.The stock last traded at $114.35 and had previously closed at $114.81.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
