iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 186,458 shares.The stock last traded at $114.35 and had previously closed at $114.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.