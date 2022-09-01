Ispolink (ISP) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00133539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00087025 BTC.

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

