Itaú Unibanco Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Market Perform

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Itaú Unibanco to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $14.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance
Shares of PBR opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
