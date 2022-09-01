Itaú Unibanco Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Market Perform

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Itaú Unibanco to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $14.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

