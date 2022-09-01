Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $583.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.