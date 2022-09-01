Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $583.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
