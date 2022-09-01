Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jabil were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 299.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,341,991. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.