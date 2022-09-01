Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the technology company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $192.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

