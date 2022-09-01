Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

JAGX opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

