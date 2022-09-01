Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $170,178.54 and $92,677.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,792.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087025 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.