Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits Market Cap of $628,090.94

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $628,090.94 and $10,466.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

