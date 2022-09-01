Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Asana, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asana in a report released on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 580.0% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

