Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Enhabit, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enhabit in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter valued at $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the second quarter valued at $3,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Enhabit news, Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,034.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enhabit news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,034.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,942 shares of company stock worth $645,314 in the last three months.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

