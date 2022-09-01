Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Yamaha Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.34. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

