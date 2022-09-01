Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,715.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRTGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Jet2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Performance

Jet2 stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.