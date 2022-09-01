JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in JFrog by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 84,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 167,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 139,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

JFrog stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $42.33.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

