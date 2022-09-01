Jigstack (STAK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,285.00

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Jigstack has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Jigstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $2,285.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jigstack Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Jigstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

