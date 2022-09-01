J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) CEO Sells $1,240,000.00 in Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 99.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 80.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 21.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

