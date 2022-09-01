JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Duolingo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of DUOL opened at $94.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $71,587.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $71,587.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

