Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,361,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,256,000 after buying an additional 412,785 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.34 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

