Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. Sells 20,645 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PPL Stock Down 0.9 %
PPL opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.75.
PPL Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
Featured Articles
