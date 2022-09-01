Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. Sells 20,645 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PPL Stock Down 0.9 %

PPL opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,889,000 after buying an additional 1,176,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after buying an additional 186,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after buying an additional 2,662,870 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.