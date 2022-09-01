Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 529,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 148,777 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.