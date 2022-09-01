Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Jounce Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.17.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
