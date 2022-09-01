JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 138,928 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.96% of EnLink Midstream worth $44,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 554,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLC. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

