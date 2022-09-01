JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 18,845 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $39,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

