JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $43.32 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,406,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $43,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 658,453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 588,717 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 690,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 562,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 543,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,888,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OHI opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

