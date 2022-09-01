JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $43.94 Million Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.29% of Repay worth $43,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 991,665 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 110,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,713.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Down 1.3 %

RPAY stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Articles

