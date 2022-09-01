JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $48.04 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.56% of ABM Industries worth $48,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,413 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

