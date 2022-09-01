JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of FOX worth $40,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of FOX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 777,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

