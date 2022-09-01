JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,892 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Pool worth $46,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pool by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $339.19 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

