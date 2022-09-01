JUST (JST) Market Cap Tops $243.14 Million

JUST (JST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. JUST has a total market cap of $243.14 million and approximately $28.95 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded down 9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028622 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002011 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083761 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040707 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Stargate Finance (STG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003185 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST (CRYPTO:JST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is www.just.network/#.
JUST Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
