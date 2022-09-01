K21 (K21) Market Cap Hits $3.12 Million

K21 (K21) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $25,739.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, K21 has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,775.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00133019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00087040 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

