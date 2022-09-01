Kalmar (KALM) Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015586 BTC.
Kalmar Coin Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Kalmar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.