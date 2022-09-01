Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 7,490,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Katapult has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,000.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Katapult news, CFO Karissa Cupito purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 917,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,524.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,000.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 303,472 shares of company stock valued at $463,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the first quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Katapult during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

