Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 7,490,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Katapult Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Katapult has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Katapult

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,000.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Katapult news, CFO Karissa Cupito purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 917,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,524.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,000.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 303,472 shares of company stock valued at $463,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the first quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Katapult during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

See Also

