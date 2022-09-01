Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 7,490,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.
Katapult Trading Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Katapult has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.00.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Katapult
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the first quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Katapult during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Loop Capital downgraded Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Katapult (KPLT)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.