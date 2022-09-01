Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Reaches $131.99 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $131.99 million and $235,477.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00133508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085783 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 855,798,667 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

