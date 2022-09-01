Keep3rV1 Hits One Day Volume of $3.38 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $23.26 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $116.29 or 0.00578371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

