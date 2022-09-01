Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Sells 49,470 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,707,281.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,091.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.