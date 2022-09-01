Kellogg (NYSE:K) VP Sells $560,736.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:K opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

