Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 214.4 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

KRYAF opened at $107.79 on Thursday. Kerry Group has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $149.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

