KeyFi Price Hits $0.0762 on Major Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $204,742.40 and $15.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00839847 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015500 BTC.
KeyFi Coin Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.