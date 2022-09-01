KeyFi Price Hits $0.0762 on Major Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $204,742.40 and $15.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00839847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015500 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.