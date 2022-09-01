KickToken (KICK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $170,479.00

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $868,936.63 and $170,479.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

