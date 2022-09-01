Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Down to $37.97

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.97, but opened at $36.87. Kinetik shares last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 718 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNTK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 143.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.89.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%.

In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,383.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,863,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,335,240.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

