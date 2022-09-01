King DAG (KDAG) Trading 10.4% Higher This Week

King DAG (KDAG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $4,588.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, King DAG has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

King DAG

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

