Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Kingboard Laminates Price Performance
Shares of Kingboard Laminates stock opened at 22.33 on Tuesday. Kingboard Laminates has a 52-week low of 21.46 and a 52-week high of 42.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 31.37.
About Kingboard Laminates
