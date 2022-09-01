Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLYGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kingboard Laminates stock opened at 22.33 on Tuesday. Kingboard Laminates has a 52-week low of 21.46 and a 52-week high of 42.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 31.37.

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells laminates in the People's Republic of China, other Asian countries, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Laminates, Properties, and Investments segments. The company offers glass epoxy laminates, paper laminates, and composite epoxy material laminates.

