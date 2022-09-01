Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Lowered to €99.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €103.00 ($105.10) to €99.00 ($101.02) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Trading Down 0.6 %

KGSPY stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.