Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 1-Year High at $665.00

Kistos plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 665 ($8.04) and last traded at GBX 645 ($7.79), with a volume of 58749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665 ($8.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kistos in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 730 ($8.82) price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 509.07. The stock has a market cap of £465.70 million and a P/E ratio of -11.97.

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

