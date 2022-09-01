Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Kleros has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and $419,920.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

