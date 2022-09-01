Kommunitas (KOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Kommunitas (KOM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $373,849.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kommunitas alerts:

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041392 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00083561 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,485.57 or 1.38849342 BTC.

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

CateCoin (CATE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Token Pocket (TPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

KOM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1. The official website for Kommunitas is kommunitas.net.

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kommunitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kommunitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kommunitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kommunitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.