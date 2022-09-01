Komodo Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.91 million and $1.47 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00292048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00113259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00078311 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,524,510 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

