Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADRNY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

