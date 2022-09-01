Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

